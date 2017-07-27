Austin Police Department To Pull Fleet Of SUVs Over Carbon Monoxide Leaks

The Austin Police Department is taking its fleet of nearly 400 Ford Explorer SUVs out of service amid concerns of carbon monoxide leaking into the cabins.

"The safety of our police officers and staff is our chief concern," interim Police Chief Brian Manley said in a memo to the mayor and City Council members.

The vehicles will be exchanged for other vehicles throughout the weekend.

Manley said the situation had "reached a critical mass." Since the beginning of the year, more than a dozen officers have needed medical evaluations for exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide in their patrol cars. Breathing in too much of the odorless gas can be fatal.

The problem first came up when an officer got dizzy and nearly wrecked his car in March. Following the incident, APD began installing carbon monoxide detectors in the vehicles.

City spokesperson David Greene said officials are waiting for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford to determine the precise cause of the leaks.

“The bottom line is right now we don’t have a definitive answer as to why this is doing what it’s doing," he said. "That’s why we’re waiting on NHTSA and Ford, which we anticipate will at some point share with us their findings, because every idea we have is speculatory and anecdotal.”

Other police departments, in addition to some civilian drivers, have reported similar problems with the Ford Explorers.

This post has been updated.