Austin Hip-Hop Fans Get an Extra Hour of “The Breaks” on KUTX 98.9 Saturdays

By Erin Geisler 1 minute ago
  • KUTX 98.9's hip-hop show "The Breaks" will air from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Satuday, beginning April 21.
    KUTX 98.9's hip-hop show "The Breaks" will air from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Satuday, beginning April 21.
    Martin do Nascimento

AUSTIN, Texas – April 16, 2018 – Turn up the volume on Saturday nights. KUTX 98.9’s local hip-hop show “The Breaks” is adding an hour and starting an hour earlier.

Beginning Saturday, April 21, “The Breaks” will start at 10 p.m. and add a third hour to end at 1 a.m. The show, hosted by Austin natives and hip-hop super-fans Confucius and Fresh, highlights the best hip-hop and R&B from local and emerging artists, alongside mainstream acts. 

“Given the great feedback we’ve received for ‘The Breaks’ from our audience and the growing hip-hop scene in Austin, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase Confucius and Fresh’s unique talents and support the scene further,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX program director.

The show joined the KUTX lineup in January 2017 and has quickly gained a loyal following. The Austin Chronicle listed “The Breaks” second in the Best Radio Music Program category in the annual Austin Music poll. During SXSW 2018, Confucius and Fresh produced SXBreaks, a showcase featuring nothing but Austin hip-hop, soul and R&B acts, during SXSW 2018.

“Uptown Saturday Night,” hosted by Rick McNulty, will end an hour earlier, airing from 7 to 10 p.m.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience
Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for four of the past five years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

Tags: 
Press Release

Related Content

KUT and KUTX’s Stewart Vanderwilt Named President of Colorado Public Radio

By Erin Geisler Apr 6, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon

AUSTIN, Texas – April 6, 2018 – Stewart Vanderwilt, director and general manager of public radio stations KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9, and assistant dean for media operations in the Moody College of Communication, has been named president and CEO of Colorado Public Radio.

KUTX and Mueller Present “Rock the Park,” Family Friendly Concert Series

By Erin Geisler Mar 7, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas — March 7, 2018 — KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, and Mueller Austin present: “Rock the Park” (formerly KUTX Live at Mueller), a family friendly concert series at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater.

This free, monthly music series takes place one Friday each month March through May. Each concert is curated by KUTX Live Music Producer Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

The spring 2018 lineup includes: