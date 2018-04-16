Austin Hip-Hop Fans Get an Extra Hour of “The Breaks” on KUTX 98.9 Saturdays

AUSTIN, Texas – April 16, 2018 – Turn up the volume on Saturday nights. KUTX 98.9’s local hip-hop show “The Breaks” is adding an hour and starting an hour earlier.

Beginning Saturday, April 21, “The Breaks” will start at 10 p.m. and add a third hour to end at 1 a.m. The show, hosted by Austin natives and hip-hop super-fans Confucius and Fresh, highlights the best hip-hop and R&B from local and emerging artists, alongside mainstream acts.

“Given the great feedback we’ve received for ‘The Breaks’ from our audience and the growing hip-hop scene in Austin, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase Confucius and Fresh’s unique talents and support the scene further,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX program director.

The show joined the KUTX lineup in January 2017 and has quickly gained a loyal following. The Austin Chronicle listed “The Breaks” second in the Best Radio Music Program category in the annual Austin Music poll. During SXSW 2018, Confucius and Fresh produced SXBreaks, a showcase featuring nothing but Austin hip-hop, soul and R&B acts, during SXSW 2018.

“Uptown Saturday Night,” hosted by Rick McNulty, will end an hour earlier, airing from 7 to 10 p.m.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for four of the past five years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071