Is Austin Getting Another Shot At A Light-Rail Line?

By 20 minutes ago
  • Jeff Heimsath for KUT

Austin is (again) flirting with the idea of a light-rail system, it seems.

An errant tweet has given us a glimpse at Cap Metro’s plans to build out a light-rail system in Austin that would cost anywhere between $1.4 and $2.1 billion. The tweet appeared to show a Project Connect-branded outline of a route that would run along a 12-mile stretch, connecting Guadalupe Street and Lamar Boulevard north to Highway 183, with room for more lines.

The tweet came from ATX Rail, an account run by the nonprofit Central Austin Community Development Corporation(CACDC). Images of the draft were also tweeted by CACDC board member Steven Knapp, who created and ran ATX Rail during Austin's last bid for rail, according to his CACDC biography

Cap Metro confirmed to KUT that the renderings are drafts of a proposed rail line.

Cap Metro's vice president of planning and development, Todd Hemingson, said the images came from a Project Connect advisory board presentation. 

“To some degree, the cat’s out of the bag," Hemingson said, "but what we want to reiterate is that it is, at this point, it is a draft for internal review.”

He said Cap Metro wanted to go public with the proposal at a meeting on Feb. 24 and at a Cap Metro board meeting two days later. Then, Cap Metro would have a public unveiling at its March board meeting, giving incoming CEO Randy Clarke enough time to get up to speed before a public-facing rollout of the project.  

Hemingson emphasized there is still time for tweaks to the plan, but said it's unlikely that there will be "wholesale changes" to the route.

Hemingson wouldn't discuss the details of the plan until a formal unveiling. 

Of course, this isn’t the first time the transit authority has proposed a rail line. A bond package to leverage city money and federal grants to build out a rail system was put before voters in 2014. Austinites voted it down by a 14-point margin.

The majority of the funding of the 2014 project would've relied on federal money to build out the system. However, Hemingson said, President Trump's new infrastructure plan – which would prioritize public-private partnerships for large-scale infrastructure projects, requiring fewer federal dollars – has given Cap Metro pause.

“The proposal that’s out on the table right now is not the most optimistic-looking for us in terms of our funding plan," Hemingson said. "So that’s really the next place we’ll go after we get as much community consensus around the map.” 

The project’s previous plan would have linked East Riverside Drive to what is now the ACC Highland campus through downtown. Project Connect had planned to build out a rail system from that first line.

Mose Buchele contributed to this report.

Tags: 
Capital Metro

Related Content

Cap Metro Chooses Randy Clarke As Its Next CEO

By Jan 12, 2018
Pavel Mezihorak for KUT

The Capital Metro Board of Directors has chosen Randy Clarke to replace Linda Watson as its next president and CEO.

Clarke comes to Cap Metro from the American Public Transportation Association, where he had been vice president of operations and member services since May 2016. Before that, he was director of security for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Cap Metro Plan Could Bring Bus Service Every 15 Minutes, Seven Days A Week

By Nov 15, 2017
Pavel Mezihorak for KUT

The Capital Metro board has approved a major overhaul of its bus system, affecting more than half of all routes in the area. The vote was 6 to 2.

While some buses will run more often, other routes will be eliminated. The changes will go into effect June 3. 

City Council Preview: Electric Rates, Weekend Rail, Plus Bags and the Taxi Vomit Fee Returns

By Feb 9, 2012
Photo by KUT News

The Austin City Council convenes again today, considering a heady, 61-item agenda. If this weekly preview is beginning to sound like a broken record, that’s because council keeps slogging through several controversial topics: Austin Energy’s embattled rate increases, contentious cab issues and the disposable bag ban. Luckily, debate over extending Capital Metro’s rail service will keep things fresh.

Electric Rate Redux: A public hearing on Austin Energy’s recently tweaked proposals raising electricity rates is scheduled for 6 p.m. The changes haven’t received much acceptance from opponents of the original proposal. Joining the ranks of council members floating changes to the rate proposals are Laura Morrison and Kathie Tovo, who prior to the meeting’s 10 a.m. start will “announce a proposed alternative to Austin Energy’s recommended rate increase.”

Now You Can Find Out Where Your Bus Is In Real Time

By Terrence Henry Feb 25, 2015
Filipa Rodrigues for KUT News

Starting today, there's a big change in Austin's transit system. It's not a big new train or shiny new buses, it's something much smaller, so small you can fit it in your phone. And this tiny new product could mean big improvements for Capital Metro riders.

It's called real-time info, and what it means is that riders will now know exactly where their bus is. If it's early, if it's late, or if it's on time – now you'll know.