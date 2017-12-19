Austin City Council Selects Minneapolis Official Spencer Cronk As New City Manager

The Austin City Council unanimously selected Spencer Cronk to be the next city manager.

Cronk has been the Minneapolis city administrator since 2014. Before that, he worked for New York City's Department of Small Business Services.

Cronk was up against Howard Lazarus, who ran Austin’s Public Works Department for nearly eight years. He left Austin last year to become the city administrator in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The city manager position is the highest-ranking position at city hall. The manager is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the government.

The city’s chief financial officer, Elaine Hart, has been serving in the role on an interim basis since Marc Ott left last year.