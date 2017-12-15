Austin City Council Approves Funding For Study On Housing Discrimination

By 29 minutes ago
  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council is moving forward with plans for the region’s first-ever fair housing assessment. The effort aims to shed light on issues of housing discrimination across Central Texas.

The federal Fair Housing Act was designed to protect people from discrimination when renting, buying or financing a home, but biased practices persist in cities across the U.S. Council members voted to take part in the regional housing assessment earlier this year; on Thursday they approved $250,000 in funding to hire a consulting firm to lead the effort.

Council Member Greg Casar said the city has to make tough decisions when it comes to addressing housing needs.

“We are stuck between two hard choices, oftentimes either putting affordable units in already segregated areas or not building them at all,” Casar said. “Neither of those are great choices, and obviously, we need places for people to live.”

Casar raised this issue last week, when council voted in favor of two new affordable housing projects – both of them outside city limits. He noted the developments are in low- or moderate-opportunity areas, i.e., they have fewer economic opportunities than areas with good schools, jobs and other amenities.

“And so the real solution is to do an assessment of where we are putting these affordable housing projects and then figuring out how we can continue to build those units," he said. "But [the city should] start building those units in different kinds of neighborhoods, so that no one specific neighborhood is walled off because of lack of affordability."

The regional study is expected to look into that issue, as well as patterns of housing segregation and racially concentrated poverty. City staff have noted that patterns of discrimination don’t happen in a vacuum and can happen across jurisdictional boundaries.

Matthew Ramirez, a planner with Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development office, said the assessment could help create some uniformity in the patchwork of regulations across the region, as well as within city limits.

“We’re going to get a whole lot more data on what’s going on right now in the fair housing world for Austin. There’s a lot of different processes and a lot of different resolutions and things that have come out of council that relate to fair housing and gentrification," he said. "Staff is going to make sure that they all speak to each other.”

The council plans to use the assessment to come up with new policy initiatives that affect areas across the region for the next five years.

Tags: 
fair housing
Austin City Council
Affordable Housing

Related Content

This Program Helps People Move From Housing Assistance To Homeownership

By Dec 8, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez

De Shaun Ealoms always dreamed of owning a home, but she wasn’t sure how she’d get there.

After her son was diagnosed with autism, Ealoms moved to Austin from Dallas to be closer to her parents. To help cover her living expenses, she signed up for Section 8, the commonly used name for the federal Housing Choice Voucher program, which helps low-income families pay rent.

Austin Votes To Sue State Over Anti-Discrimination Housing Ordinance

By Aug 17, 2017
Syeda Hasan / KUT

Austin City Council has voted to sue the state of Texas over a law that blocks the city from enforcing an anti-discrimination housing ordinance.

In This New Neighborhood, None Of The Homeowners Own The Land

By Nov 29, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Laura Soto, 38, sands several planks of wood that will serve as the trim for the outside of her new home. A plank of wood labeled “front porch” and another labeled “door” lie just feet from her. On a break from working, she talks color palette.

“The trim will be the rich white, the outside of the house will be darker gray, and the door will be a lighter gray and there will be an accent wall of a grayish, blue color,” she says.

Council Weighs Measure That Could Bring Affordable Housing To East Austin For Decades

By Jun 8, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Austin City Council is set to consider a program that would bring more affordable housing units to the East Side. It’s called a community land trust, and it could create homes that remain affordable for decades to come.