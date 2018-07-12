Austin Chosen As Site For U.S. Army's New Weapons Development Post

Austin will be the home of the U.S. Army's new Futures Command, according to Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin). The installation is supposed to modernize the Army, developing new weapons systems and technologies.

News of Austin's selection was first reported by Bloomberg.

Raleigh, Boston, Minneapolis and Philadelphia were also finalists for the site selection.

“Austin fits the mission as a city of innovation — a community that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship and diversity," Doggett said in an emailed statement. "We will now play a leading role in ensuring our national security. Together with our supportive neighbor, San Antonio, already known as Military City, we have a partnership that will help our local economies by helping to secure our country.”

The Austin Chamber of Commerce and Capital Factory were involved in pitching Central Texas for the facility. The Army was said to be looking for sites close to academic institutions. The Futures Command is supposed to bring up to 500 military jobs and is expected to attract defense contractors to open offices in the area.

The Army is expected to make an official announcement about the selection Friday at 9 a.m. Central time.