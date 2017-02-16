Austin Businesses Strike in Solidarity with Immigrants in U.S.

By Stephanie Federico 12 minutes ago
  • Hay Elotes on East 7th Street is among the restaurants closed Thursday for “Day Without Immigrants.”
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Businesses across Austin were closed Thursday as part of a nationwide strike to show support for immigrants in the U.S.

“Day Without Immigrants” was organized in response to President Trump’s immigration agenda, including the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, the proposed border wall with Mexico and the now-suspended travel ban. The aim of the protests is to show the contributions immigrants make in the country on a daily basis.

Scores of protesters gathered at Austin City Hall and marched to the Capitol in a peaceful protest of the ICE actions. 

Nearly 700 people were arrested in the first week of targeted ICE enforcement operations across the country, sowing fear in immigrant communities. In Austin, at least 51 people were arrested in the first two days alone.

Advocates have organized informational sessions to provide resources and teach the community their rights should they encounter ICE agents. Families of those caught up in raids planned to tell their stories this afternoon at City Hall.   

A recent analysis from the Pew Research Center found that 100,000 unauthorized immigrants lived in Austin in 2014.

This is a developing story.

immigrants
immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
border wall

Related Content

ICE Arrests 51 People in Austin Area Over Two-Day Period

By Feb 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Fifty-one foreign nationals were arrested Thursday and Friday in the Austin area, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Adler Says ICE Arrests Make Austin 'Less Safe'

By Andrew Weber Feb 14, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

After dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests last week, Mayor Steve Adler wrote an open letter in opposition to deportation action in Austin by the federal agency.

In a letter on Medium, Adler characterized the detainment of undocumented immigrants in Austin as counterproductive and harmful to Austin.

Schools Look to Be a Haven for Immigrant Students Amid Fears of ICE Arrests

By Feb 13, 2017
Montserrat Garibay via Twitter

About 20 men and women sat in the cafeteria with their children at Rodriguez Elementary in South Austin after school Friday, listening to Yunuen Alvarado with the local teacher's union, Education Austin.

“If an immigration officer goes to your door what you have to remember is you don’t open that door," Alvarado said in English and Spanish. “ICE can only enter your home if they have a warrant signed from a judge from a criminal court.”

Austin Among U.S. Cities With Most Undocumented Immigrants, Pew Finds

By Feb 9, 2017

Austin is among 20 U.S. cities with the largest share of undocumented immigrants, according to a new analysis of government data from the Pew Research Center.

Austin Businesses Plan 'Day Without Immigrants' Strike

By DaLyah Jones 19 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Your favorite Austin businesses could be closed Thursday as part of a national grassroots strike to highlight the impact immigrants have in the country on a daily basis.  