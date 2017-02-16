Austin Businesses Strike in Solidarity with Immigrants in U.S.

Businesses across Austin were closed Thursday as part of a nationwide strike to show support for immigrants in the U.S.

“Day Without Immigrants” was organized in response to President Trump’s immigration agenda, including the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, the proposed border wall with Mexico and the now-suspended travel ban. The aim of the protests is to show the contributions immigrants make in the country on a daily basis.

Scores of protesters gathered at Austin City Hall and marched to the Capitol in a peaceful protest of the ICE actions.

Immigrants protest local ICE raids and anti-immigrant policies at Austin city hall. Find out more later on @KUT pic.twitter.com/ndK8EnimwS — Kate Groetzinger (@kgroetzi) February 16, 2017

Nearly 700 people were arrested in the first week of targeted ICE enforcement operations across the country, sowing fear in immigrant communities. In Austin, at least 51 people were arrested in the first two days alone.

Advocates have organized informational sessions to provide resources and teach the community their rights should they encounter ICE agents. Families of those caught up in raids planned to tell their stories this afternoon at City Hall.

A recent analysis from the Pew Research Center found that 100,000 unauthorized immigrants lived in Austin in 2014.

This is a developing story.