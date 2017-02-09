Austin Among U.S. Cities With Most Undocumented Immigrants, Pew Finds

By 26 seconds ago

Austin is among 20 U.S. cities with the largest share of undocumented immigrants, according to a new analysis of government data from the Pew Research Center.

The Austin-Round Rock metro area comes in with the 20th highest population of unauthorized immigrants. Houston and Dallas rank third and fourth, respectively.

Credit Pew Research Center

The analysis found Austin had 100,000 unauthorized immigrants living here in 2014. 

“Unauthorized immigrants tend to go where they have jobs and where they have family. Those are the two main factors that determine where immigrants end up settling, from what we know,” said Jeff Passel, a senior demographer with the Pew Research Center, who conducted the analysis.

Many of the cities on Pew’s list, like Austin, are considered “sanctuary cities,” because they don’t comply with all federal immigration requests. Last month, President Trump issued an executive order targeting these jurisdictions, promising to strip them of federal funds. Austin currently receives about $43 million in federal grants.

The Texas Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would also penalize “sanctuary” jurisdictions, like Travis County. The governor already cut funding to the county after Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her department would no longer accommodate warrantless requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain undocumented immigrants.

Hernandez says her policy is necessary for public safety and that complying with detainer requests would inhibit immigrants in the community from reporting crimes. 

Tags: 
immigration
sanctuary cities

Related Content

Texas Senate Approves Anti-'Sanctuary' Legislation, Sending Bill to House

By & Feb 8, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The Republican-controlled Texas Senate gave its final stamp of approval on Wednesday to a bill that would gut funding from local and state entities that don’t enforce immigration laws.

Trump's Immigration Restrictions Raise Concerns for Austin's Tech Leaders

By Feb 8, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

President Donald Trump is butting heads with the tech industry over his recent actions on immigration. Nearly 100 tech CEOs, including some of the biggest players in Silicon Valley, signed an open letter saying the president’s policies threaten their ability to recruit, hire and retain some of the world’s best employees. How could the president’s policies affect Austin’s tech industry?

After Travel Ban, A Trump-Powered Push to Restrict Legal Immigration

By Feb 8, 2017
Air Force One (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

We’re only a few weeks into the Trump administration and the president has come out swinging when it comes to both illegal and legal immigration. He’s signed executive orders – one that paves the way for a wall along the United States-Mexico border and another that placed a travel ban on immigrants from certain countries.

In line with Trump’s restrictive policies on immigration into the country, two U.S. senators filed a bill Tuesday that seeks to reduce immigration further.

Is Austin a Sanctuary City? Good Question.

By Nov 16, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Attempts to eliminate so-called sanctuary cities has begun anew with another Texas legislative session and new national leadership that has singled out these municipalities. And while Austin is often labeled a sanctuary city, it’s not clear that the city indeed is one.