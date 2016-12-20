Amid Protests, Texas Electors Help Send Donald Trump to the White House

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Protesters gather at the Texas Capitol before the Electoral College vote.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas electors helped officially send Donald Trump to the White House Monday.

The 38 people in Texas who officially get to pick the next president were also met with hundreds of protesters at the Texas Capitol, though, who were hoping to convince them to vote for someone other than Trump.

Protesters started gathering at the Capitol as early as the night before.

“I’m here hoping to persuade the Texas electors to choose anyone but Trump,” said Eva Foster, a community college teacher who traveled from Houston early Monday morning.

Foster says convincing electors was a long shot, but she felt like she had to do something.

“I’m really scared for our country,” she said. “My students are undocumented. They are African-American. They are sometimes coming out of situations of poverty. They are students who are Muslim. They are students who have been targeted by the remarks of this president and I am scared for them.”

Lisa Rogers and Megan Seaholm also went to the capitol to plead with electors. They said they’ve seen a lot of presidents who they don’t agree with come and go, but they say this feels different.

“I was very unnerved after 1980, but that’s nothing,” Seaholm said.

“In 1972, I watched the Watergate hearing from inside this office where I worked,” Rogers said while pointing at the Capitol building. “I watched all the hearings and that was pretty freakin’ freaky, but nothing like this.”

There were also protesters who haven’t seen a lot of presidents come and go, yet.

Mikey Castro, who is 11 years old, traveled with his family from Dallas to protest at the capitol ahead of the Electoral College vote.

“I am hoping that even there is a very slim chance that anyone but Trump will become president,” he said.

Eventually, though, the chair of Texas electors called the vote and electors cast secret ballots.

In the end, Donald Trump got 36 votes, Texas Congressman Ron Paul received one vote and Ohio Governor received John Kasich one vote.

Even though there were two “faithless electors” in Texas, the 36 votes Trump received were enough to push him past the 270 electoral votes he needed to officially win the presidency. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

2016 election

Some Texas Electors Won’t Vote For Trump, And Our Founding Fathers Are Probably OK With That.

By Dec 19, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Today at the Texas State Capitol, electors will cast their votes for president of the United States. The expectation, of course, is that they will vote for the candidate who won the state’s popular vote, President-elect Donald Trump.

Why the Electoral College Is Part of the Reason for Low Voter Turnout in Texas This Year

By Dec 5, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If you’ve paid attention to the results of this year’s presidential election, you’ve probably heard a lot about the Electoral College.

It’s how Donald Trump was elected president, even though he lost the national vote by more than two million votes. But most of us don’t know exactly what the electoral college is, or why we have it.

After Trump's Win, Some Texas Republicans Want the GOP to Be More Inclusive

By Dec 1, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Despite the results of this year’s election, there are still Republicans who say the party needs to appeal to a more diverse group of voters if they want to win the White House in the future. Specifically, they say the party needs to attract Hispanic voters.

And the case study some Republicans are pointing to when they make this argument is solidly-red Texas.

Donald Trump Secures Electoral College Win, With Few Surprises

By Dec 19, 2016

Donald J. Trump will be the next president of the United States.

That's been the case since Nov. 8, when Trump won 306 electoral votes, despite losing the national popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million.

And on Monday, the result was ratified by Electoral College voters, who gathered in state capitols across the United States to formally vote for president.