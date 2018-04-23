Amarillo Mayor Says City Council's 'No Clapping' Policy Doesn’t Violate Free Speech

By Michael Marks 1 hour ago
  • Mayor Ginger Nelson speaks in the Amarillo City Council chamber.
    Mayor Ginger Nelson speaks in the Amarillo City Council chamber.
    Mayor Ginger Nelson/Facebook

From Texas Standard:

The Amarillo City Council’s no clapping policy is designed to maintain order at council meetings, but some say the rule is unconstitutional. Instead of clapping, people are instructed to raise their hands to signal agreement or keep their hands down to signal disagreement.

 

Ginger Nelson, the mayor of Amarillo, says the goal of the no clapping policy is to establish an atmosphere where all comments are welcome. Otherwise, she says, some people aren’t comfortable speaking at meetings.

“We then, as the elected officials, miss out on the opportunity to hear that one person’s perspective because of the social intimidation created in a pep rally-like environment,” she says.

Dale Carpenter, the chair of constitutional law at the SMU Dedman School of Law, says the public needs to be able to express both approval and disapproval.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a city council just completely ban this traditional means of expression as a way to do that," he says. "I think it’s something that could be challenged.”

Nelson says she’s cleared the policy with the city attorney and she’s not concerned about a legal challenge.

“We just want to operate and do the business of the city,” she says. “And so we just want to be able to do it in a way that makes every citizen welcome to come, welcome to use their free speech rights to speak to their elected officials about whatever issue or concern or policy they want to talk about.”

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
amarillo

Related Content

Does Amarillo’s 'No Clapping' Policy Pass Constitutional Muster?

By Apr 20, 2018
City of Amarillo

From Texas Standard.

At Amarillo City Council meetings, clapping is a sign of rebellion. And citizens are called out for doing it.

Mayor Ginger Nelson recently enforced the city’s no clapping policy.

Amarillo: An Unlikely Coffee Mecca On The Plains

By Paulo Martins Dec 14, 2017
Jonathan Baker

From Texas Standard:

In the Panhandle city of Amarillo, alongside the howling winds and the lonesome wail of freight engines, another sound is heard more frequently these days. I’m talking about the whooshing of espresso machines. In the last decade, Amarillo has gained national attention as a mecca for espresso aficionados.