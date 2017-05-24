After Painting Over East Austin Mural, Shop Owners Tap Original Artist For Replacement

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

After painting over an East Austin artist's mural, owners of a 12th Street property are offering the artist an opportunity to paint a replacement.

Chris Rogers' mural at the corner of 12th and Chicon streets depicted famed black musicians such as Michael Jackson and James Brown, alongside Stevie Ray Vaughan and Salvador Dali. It was painted over by store owner Veronica Ortuño earlier this month. The decision to paint over the mural drew ire because Ortuño did so without consulting members of the community, a decision that generated a larger conversation about gentrification in East Austin.

On Tuesday, Rogers announced on Facebook that he'd spoken with Ortuño about the mural.

“So, I just had a fruitful conversation with Veronica [Ortuño], the owner of the store housing the mural space on 12th and Chicon,” Rogers wrote. “She gave me her word and blessing to repaint the wall that was painted over a week and half ago.”

Rogers said discussions with the community about what this new mural should look like are taking place this week.

People displeased with Ortuño’s decision took to the review pages of her clothing and jewelry shop, Las Cruxes, over the past few weeks to express their dismay. Others wrote in support of her and the work they say she has done to support local artists.

KUT reached out to both Rogers and Ortuño. We will update this story if they respond.

In an interview earlier this month, Rogers said he wasn’t angry about the decision to paint over the mural.

“I was just really disappointed,” he said. “That one had a lot of significance, not just to me, but to that whole area. ... Local people would come up and not just congratulate me for doing good work and say hi, but they were thanking me for doing it. A couple of them even said, 'Thank you for bringing beauty to this area again.’ That was worth it for me.”

Tags: 
east austin

Related Content

East Austin Mural Depicting Black Musicians Painted Over

By May 12, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

An East Austin mural honoring famous black musicians has been painted over. New tenants of the building at the corner of 12th and Chicon streets covered the mural – which depicts Tupac Shakur, James Brown, Michael Jackson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, among others – in a white coat of paint, saying they plan to “update” the wall with a new piece by a local artist.

12th & Chicon Bus Stop Will Showcase East Austin's African-American History

By May 3, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The bus stop at the southeast corner of 12th Street and Chicon once featured vibrant plaques commemorating the history of East Austin. But the plaques have fallen into disrepair since being installed in 2003. Now, Capital Metro wants to redo the bus stop to honor the area's African-American legacy.

Archivist LaToya Devezin On Preserving African-American History And Culture

By Mar 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

On the East Side, development and rising property costs continue to force the African-American community out. With such rapid migration, how have the neighborhood's history and culture and the city’s African-American population been preserved?