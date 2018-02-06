The KUT Public Media Advisory Board provides advice and support to further the public service and educational objectives of the station.

Meeting Dates

February 16, 2018

June 8, 2018

All meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. and are held in the KUT Community Room, at the KUT Public Media Studios, located in the Belo Center for New Media, 300 W. Dean Keeton, Austin, Texas 78712.

KUT and KUTX are units of The University of Texas at Austin, which is governed by the University of Texas System Board of Regents. The Board holds regular meetings in February, May, July, August, November and December. Learn more about how to attend these meetings in person or via webcast.

Advisory Board Members

Dr. Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College of Communication

Russell Croman

Sandy Dochen

Tara Trower Doolittle, vice chairwoman

Joe Duran

Ali Khataw

Klee Kleber, chairman

Ken Lauber

Richard Marcus

Jason Neulander

Adrian Quesada

Rose Reyes, secretary

Shubhada Saxena

Stewart Vanderwilt, director and general manager, KUT Public Media

Lynn Yeldell

KUT Advisory Board Bylaws