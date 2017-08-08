Zero For 20? Time Is Running Out For The Governor’s Special Session Agenda

By 42 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Joe Straus (left) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
    House Speaker Joe Straus (left) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
    Texas Tribune

From Texas Standard:

The 85th Legislature’s special session is not gaining momentum. Not one of the 20 items Gov. Greg Abbott listed in his special session call has reached his desk. And with the clock ticking, the House and Senate to remain at odds over several legislative priorities. But maybe a long-awaited meeting between the estranged chamber heads could smooth things over?

 

 

Andrea Zelinski, state bureau reporter for the Houston Chronicle, explains what the meeting between Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus says about the inner workings of state government.

“To some extent, it’s a sign of progress that they are meeting, that they are talking,” she says.

Initial reports about Monday’s meeting do not reveal consensus on any of the priority items over which the House and Senate remain at odds, however. The bathroom bill, education measures and a contentious annexation bill are among the measures that remain in limbo.

“The two chambers definitely have different motivations this special session and different goals they hope to accomplish,” Zelinski says.  

Indeed, the House and Senate remain at odds, operating in silos.

“I’m not sure there’s going to be all that much [legislation] passed by the end of the session,” she says.

There are only nine days left in the special session. Abbott had high hopes; he charged the chambers with passing legislation to address each of the items on his ambitious agenda. But it appears the government is running out of time.

“It’s definitely not going to be anywhere close to the governor’s 20 for 20,” Zelinski says.

 

Written by Taylor Jackson Buchanan.

Tags: 
2017 Special Session

Related Content

Dan Patrick's Day Off

By Jul 27, 2017

From Texas Standard:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants Texans to know that the Texas Senate is making history. Patrick says the chamber's passage of 18 bills in the first seven days of the current special session represents a record pace for either chamber of the Legislature, in either a regular or special session.

Why The Texas House And Senate Seem To Be Having Their Own Special Sessions

By Jul 24, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Those watching the proceedings at the Texas Capitol this weekend may have noticed a tale of two chambers: the senate working at a frenzied pace, while the house moves much more slowly.

Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of the Texas Tribune says that normally, it’s the House where legislation moves at a quicker clip. That norm started to change a few years ago, he says, and it flipped dramatically during this year’s regular legislative session.

Senate Gives OK To Must-Pass 'Sunset' Legislation In Midnight Vote

By Shannon Najmabadi & Emma Platoff Jul 19, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune

A fast-moving Senate gave unanimous approval to critical “sunset legislation” Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning, using two bills to extend the life of five state agencies held political hostage at the end of the regular legislative session.