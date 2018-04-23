YETI Says Not So Fast After NRA Puts It On Blast

YETI called "inaccurate" a statement from the National Rifle Association that it would no longer sell its products to The NRA Foundation, adding that it is "unwavering" in its support for the Second Amendment.

In a message posted Monday on Facebook, the Austin-based cooler company said it had notified the NRA and other organizations a few weeks ago that it was eliminating some discounting programs and offering an alternative.

The gun rights group sent members a letter Friday saying YETI would no longer be a vendor for its foundation, which raises money to support a range of firearms training and education programs.

"That certainly isn't sportsmanlike," the letter said. "In fact, YETI should be ashamed."

NRA members immediately called for a boycott, slamming the company on its Facebook page.

"As a lifetime NRA member the Yeti products I have will be trashed and I can assure you I will no longer support via purchasing/owning any Yeti products," a user named Jeff Tucker wrote. "You have turned your back a large percentage of those who supported your brand and helped build it."

While YETI denied cutting ties with the NRA, dozens of other U.S. companies have broken with the group since 17 people were killed at a Parkland, Fla., high school in February. That includes Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods, MetLife and Walmart.