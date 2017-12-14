A Word About Your Responses To Our CodeNEXT Language Story

By 1 hour ago

On Thursday, KUT aired a story, reported by Syeda Hasan and edited by myself, about the language used in the debate around CodeNEXT, Austin’s re-write of its land development code.

We’ve gotten a good deal of reaction to that story — much of it negative.

CodeNEXT is, without a doubt, an issue that has inflamed passions among those who are highly engaged in the process. People feel strongly about protecting their neighborhoods from change — whether that be from more housing, people and cars, or from being priced out. People familiar with CodeNEXT see it as either a solution to some of these problems or something that will make them even worse.

We can all agree that people on all sides of the issue are advocating for what they believe is best for Austin and maintaining the quality of life many of us enjoy here.

That brings us back to the piece that aired Thursday and was published on KUT.org.

We told the story of an October meeting of the city’s Zoning and Platting Commission, during which Austin Neighborhoods Council president Mary Ingle made reference to a zoning case near UT campus. In the course of her public testimony, she said, “This is not Calcutta.”

The Indian city of Calcutta, now called Kolkata, has a metro population of around 14 million people.

The comment stuck out to our reporter, and at least one member of the commission found it “offensive.” Before we published our story, Ingle said she had heard from people calling her comment racially insensitive.

The story was not “fed” to our reporter by pro-CodeNEXT groups, as some have alleged. Hasan was, to her knowledge, the only reporter present at the meeting when the comment was made. She interviewed Ms. Ingle on two separate occasions to get clarification on what she meant by that comparison. Hasan told Ms. Ingle both times that she was being recorded.

From our story today:

When asked about her comment on Calcutta, she replied: “I’ve been to Calcutta. I know what it looks like there. I know how much pollution they have to deal with. I know how packed in and overpopulated it is and how much poverty there is.”

We heard from roughly a dozen people who thought our treatment of Ms. Ingle was unfair. They alleged that we set out to imply she is racist.

One listener wrote:

I find highly offensive and poor journalism your CodeNEXT piece today implying Mary Ingle is a racist as well as all the other CodeNEXT opponents.

We regret that people heard that in our story, and I’d like to extend a sincere apology to Ms. Ingle for that. The focus on the comment was not meant to paint her or any opponents of CodeNEXT as racist.

But let me be clear: It is possible for someone to say something that is perceived as racially insensitive without being a racist.

The larger point, which unfortunately may have gotten lost in the outrage over our highlighting her comments, is that the words people use in their discussion around CodeNEXT can be alienating and discouraging for other people trying to participate in the process — especially newcomers to a process as convoluted and confusing as CodeNEXT.

Email Matt Largey at matt@kut.org

Tags: 
CodeNEXT

Related Content

Beyond The Buzzwords: Coded Language Obscures Real Issues In CodeNEXT Fight

By 13 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Editor's Note: A Word About Your Responses To This Story

Swarms of Austin residents were tailgating ahead of the annual Texas-Oklahoma college football game on a Saturday this past October. About 50 other people decided to spend the sunny morning inside the Asian American Resource Center for something a little less action-packed – a meeting of Austin’s Zoning and Platting Commission.

How A 91-Year-Old U.S. Supreme Court Case From Ohio Echoes In Austin's CodeNEXT Fight

By Dec 8, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler sat in front of nearly 200 people gathered at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in early November. He’d been invited by the Allandale Neighborhood Association in Northwest Austin to answer questions about CodeNEXT, the city’s rewrite of its land development code.

What Will CodeNEXT Mean For Austin's Neighborhood Plans?

By Oct 26, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Residents from across Austin raised concerns at a CodeNEXT meeting earlier this month that the city’s proposed new land development code would scrap their neighborhood plans.

The city's project manager said that's just not true.

CodeNEXT Exposes Divisions Over Density In Austin's Environmental Community

By Oct 24, 2017
Mose Buchele / KUT

The debate over rewriting Austin’s land use code has inflamed passions. People argue over how the plan, called CodeNEXT, will affect affordability, quality of life – the very character of Austin. Now, the proposal is exposing a division in Central Texas' tight-knit environmental community.