Without A Police Contract, Austin's Citizens Review Panel Is Suspended

By 9 hours ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The City of Austin is suspending its Citizens Review Panel, leaving police with less public oversight – at least for now. The move ends 17 years of volunteer panel members weighing in on complaints from the public about Austin police officers.

Under the city's last labor contract with Austin police officers, members of the review panel had access to internal APD documents even before investigations of complaints were complete. That contract expired in December, and the Austin City Council unanimously rejected a new one.

With negotiations in limbo, police officers are operating under a standard State of Texas civil service law, which does not allow citizen access to internal police documents.

"In light of these factors, and pending future direction from the Council concerning labor relations at APD, I am suspending all further operations of the CRP at this time," interim City Manager Elaine Hart wrote in a memo to the mayor and City Council members. "In taking this action, I wish to acknowledge with deep gratitude the work of the current CRP members."

The Austin Police Association said it anticipates resuming contract negotiations after the new city manager, Spencer Cronk, starts work next month.

Tags: 
Austin Police Association
Austin Police

Related Content

Austin City Council Unanimously Rejects Police Contract

By Dec 14, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Austin City Council members voted unanimously to send a five-year contract between the city and the local police union back to the negotiating table late Wednesday. 

As City Begins Negotiations, Activists Weigh In On Police Contract

By Apr 24, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

As the City of Austin moves forward with the renegotiation of its public safety contracts, activists are asking for several changes to the city’s contract with the local police union. The contract, which is negotiated every couple years, dictates pay, discipline and the legal rights of officers.

Austin City Council Selects Minneapolis Official Spencer Cronk As New City Manager

By Dec 19, 2017
Courtesy City of Austin

The Austin City Council unanimously selected Spencer Cronk to be the next city manager.  

Cronk has been the Minneapolis city administrator since 2014. Before that, he worked for New York City's Department of Small Business Services.

With Labor Dispute Focused On Police, Austin's EMS Union Feels Overlooked

By Jan 11, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Austin police officers aren't the only public safety personnel without an employment contract with the city. For the first time in nearly 10 years, EMS employees are without a contract, too.

Tony Marquardt, president of the Austin-Travis County EMS Employee Association, said that because police is the largest of the public safety departments, it overshadowed emergency medical services.