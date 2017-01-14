Why You Should Say "Yes"



You might think that whether or not you say yes or no to something is based on logic or reason, but as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, there are more psychological reasons for your answer than you might think.

The Importance of Memorization

By Jan 6, 2017


There are so many fascinating aspects of what we remember and what we forget, but one we rarely ask about is what is the point of memorization.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about why it's important to store poems, math facts, and more in long-term memory.


How We Retain Information

By Dec 30, 2016


We might think that when we hear or read something we learn it, but that assumption would be incorrect. As Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke point out in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head we have to work to produce ideas in order to really understand them.


Why Are Some People More Curious Than Others?

By Dec 26, 2016


When we are born, we know very little about the world and need to learn in order to survive, hence the propensity for curiosity.

However, some people are just more curious than others, so why is this? In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of curiosity.


The Psychology of Thinking Versus Doing

By Dec 16, 2016


When we are ready to get something done we're in "doing" mode, and when we are contemplating what we want to do we are in "thinking" mode.

This seems easy enough to understand. So why do we rush into making decisions that don't turn out to be so great? Or why do we sit on our heels when we should be getting things done?

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about how we can optimize our motivational modes for more effective, and rational decision making.


How Imagination and Counterfactuals Help You Become a Happier (and More Organized) Person

By Dec 9, 2016


Humans have an innate ability to imagine the unimaginable. More often than not, this manifests in everyday situations – "woulda, coulda, shoulda" sort of situations – like whether you would've been late to that job interview, if you hadn't done x, y or z. Those imaginings are called counterfactuals.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of counterfactuals, and how taking time to recognize and use these tools we have at our disposal can make us happier and healthier people.