Why You Should Say "Yes"

When we are ready to get something done we're in "doing" mode, and when we are contemplating what we want to do we are in "thinking" mode.

This seems easy enough to understand. So why do we rush into making decisions that don't turn out to be so great? Or why do we sit on our heels when we should be getting things done?

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about how we can optimize our motivational modes for more effective, and rational decision making.