Why That Texas Flag Emoji Resolution May Be Completely Irrelevant by the Time It's Signed

By Andrew Weber 48 minutes ago
  • Andrew Weber / KUT

Resolutions are the participation trophy of Texas legislation.

They’re a way for lawmakers to honor everything from a state championship high school football team, to the indiscriminate eradication of groundhogs, to the merits of the Boston Strangler killings. Pretty much everything under the sun has been recognized by a resolution, but the Texas flag is especially dependable resolution fodder for lawmakers.

This session, Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, has drafted a flag-focused resolution, which seeks to shame those who use the Chilean flag emoji to refer to the Lone Star banner.

Oliverson’s unwaveringly worded House Concurrent Resolution 75 calls on Texans to

hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas.

Texas has arguably the most vexillologically sound flag of any state. Sure, it wasn't the first try, design-wise – not even the first Lone Star-centric design. But, since the state adopted the flag in 1839, it has become iconic, though, we still don't know who exactly designed it.

Unfortunately, the Chilean take on the Lone Star flag made it to emoji status before Texas’ did – Chile being a country and all. That and the fact that the Chilean flag predates Texas'. It's 22 years older than the Texas flag, a fact which folks were quick to point out when the Dallas Morning News posted its initial write-up on Oliverson’s bill. It is worth noting that David G. Burnet, the designer of the Republic of Texas’ first flag (the proto-Lone Star flag) did spend time in Chile: He left in 1812, before Bernardo O’Higgins ratified the Chilean flag in 1817.

Still, some have called for a resolution establishing an official emoji or asking programmers at the Unicode Consortium to create a Texas flag emoji.

Either of those alternatives may, in the long run, be completely unnecessary.

Turns out, the Texas flag is on the short list for an emoji, along with the flags of Wales, Scotland and England, as well as other U.S. states, including Maryland. That emoji update is expected to go live sometime within the first half of 2017, according to Emojipedia, which would make pretty much any emoji-related resolution irrelevant. 

Tags: 
vexillology
Texas
Texas Flag
Emojis

Related Content

Why Nobody Knows Who Designed the Texas Flag

By Andrew Weber Jun 15, 2016
flickr/ctj71081

Well, yesterday was flag day – a day that marks the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. flag, Betsy Ross' famed stars and stripes design.

But, if you’re a Texas history buff, or if you’ve been to a location of a popular, national theme park, you’ll know that Texas has had six flags fly over it. Perhaps the most recognized, however, is the state’s iconic Lone Star Flag, the state’s current flag. 

The problem is, like Betsy Ross’ design, nobody can say for sure who designed the Lone Star flag, and there’s been a fight for decades about whom, if any one person, did.  

Cedar Park Unfurls New City Flag

By Dec 14, 2016
City of Cedar Park

Last week, Cedar Park officials unfurled its new city flag. It marked the end of an eight-month community effort to find –hopefully- a lasting symbol for the Austin suburb.

Could This Become Austin's New City Flag?

By Emilie Mutert Aug 25, 2015
Courtesy of Mike Kriegshauser

Few state flags are more recognizable than the Lone Star State's, but the City of Austin's municipal flag is much less of a standout. It's even hard to find a picture of the Austin city flag online.

So, when Austin graphic artist Michael Kriegshauser saw a TED Talk on municipal flag design, he made it his priority to create a new flag concept for Texas’ capital city.