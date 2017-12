When was the last time someone said to you, "Just take a breath?" It's a way to slow down, be in the moment, create space. It's also a big part of a mindfulness trend.

As Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, there are a lot of psychological reasons for why and how mindfulness works, and you don't have to buy a yoga mat and incense to reap the benefits.