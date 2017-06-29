Which Lake Question Do You Want Us To Investigate?

We're ready for the next voting round in our ATXplained project, where we collect questions from our audience, put them to a vote and then investigate the winning question.

This time, as we enter the hottest months of the year, we're putting three lake-related questions head-to-head.

Here are the candidates:

What happened to Austin's "Aqua Fest"? Why did it stop?

What effort went into taming the Colorado River into the Highland Lakes?

Why is Hippie Hollow on Lake Travis clothing optional?

