Which Lake Question Do You Want Us To Investigate?

We're ready for the next voting round in our ATXplained project, where we collect questions from our audience, put them to a vote and then investigate the winning question.
This time, as we enter the hottest months of the year, we're putting three lake-related questions head-to-head.
Here are the candidates:
- What happened to Austin's "Aqua Fest"? Why did it stop?
- What effort went into taming the Colorado River into the Highland Lakes?
- Why is Hippie Hollow on Lake Travis clothing optional?
Use the form below to cast your vote!
_