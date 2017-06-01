Which 'Bridge' Story Do You Want Us To Investigate?

The next voting round for our ATXplained series is all about bridges.

We've collected your questions and chosen three to put head to head. This time, we chose questions on the theme of bridges in Austin. Whichever question gets the most votes will be the next story we investigate for our ATXplained series. 

Here are the candidates:

  • What are those blue flaps on the Lamar bridge south of 5th Street?
  • What is the history and inspiration behind the Pennybacker Bridge?
  • Was there really a tug of war between North and South Austinites on the Congress Bridge in the 80's?

Use the form below to cast your vote our next ATXplained story!

Related Content

Were There Convicts On Convict Hill?

By May 11, 2017
Austin History Center, PICA 29083

Justin Hill, 36, grew up in Convict Hill. He remembers the Southwest Austin neighborhood, which is part of Oak Hill, as a mix of rural and suburban – lots of cedar, oaks and rocks. His house butted up against a cliff, which descended into thick woods, where he and his younger brother would spend hours after school or on the weekends exploring.

When a Loop Is Not a Loop: The History, Mystery and Misery of MoPac

By Jan 13, 2017
Jillian Schantz Patrick for KUT News

Most of us ride up and down highways without giving them a second thought. But there seems to be something different about MoPac. The glorified parking lot known, at least officially, as Loop 1 has given many a driver plenty of time to ponder its quirks while stuck in traffic.

Is Austin Really Still Keeping It Weird?

By Phil Benpott Jul 28, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

This story is part of our ATXplained project, which answers questions from our audience. In this edition, we tackle a question from Nisha Bagepalli: "Where did the phrase 'Keep Austin Weird' come from? And is Austin REALLY all that weird anymore?" 

What's the Story Behind the 'Fair Sailing Tall Boy' Memorial?

By Mar 11, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon for KUT News

You've probably seen this memorial if you've ever driven on Lamar Blvd in Austin. It's right there, on the pillar holding up the train bridge where Third Street crosses Lamar.

It says: "Fair Sailing Tall Boy. Ivan Garth Johnson. Not forgotten. 1971 - 1989. Don't Drink and Drive, You Might Kill Someone's Kid."  

Lynett Oliver doesn’t know Ivan Garth Johnson. She doesn’t know anything about him. But if you’re like her, you can’t help but wonder: What’s the story behind this memorial?