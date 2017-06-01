Which 'Bridge' Story Do You Want Us To Investigate?

The next voting round for our ATXplained series is all about bridges.

We've collected your questions and chosen three to put head to head. This time, we chose questions on the theme of bridges in Austin. Whichever question gets the most votes will be the next story we investigate for our ATXplained series.

Here are the candidates:

What are those blue flaps on the Lamar bridge south of 5th Street?

What is the history and inspiration behind the Pennybacker Bridge?

Was there really a tug of war between North and South Austinites on the Congress Bridge in the 80's?

