What Show Do You Want To Hear Saturday Afternoons?

Marketplace Weekend is ceasing production this month and that means come Aug. 4, KUT needs a new show Saturdays at 2. Since July is the birth month of democracy here in the good 'ole U-S-of-A, we thought: Let’s have an election!

There are four fine programs eager to move into that prime Saturday slot, and we’d like you to vote for your favorite. The contenders are It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Hidden Brain with Shankar Vedantum and Reveal from PRX and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

You have the freedom to choose! Balloting ends July 31 at 11:55 p.m.. The new KUT weekend schedule will be announced at KUT.org on Aug. 1 at noon.