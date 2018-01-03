What Did Austinites Use To Scrape Ice Off Their Cars This Morning?

By 9 hours ago
  • Did your windshield look like this this morning?
    Did your windshield look like this this morning?
    Mose Buchele / KUT

Kayak paddles, sleeves for coffee cups and spatulas were deployed across Austin this morning to scrape ice off windshields. Some commuters even used actual ice scrapers to maintain visibility as they confronted a rare hard freeze before their commutes.

According to the National Weather Service, Austin hit 50 consecutive hours below freezing as of yesterday evening, a cold stretch the likes of which we hadn’t seen since 2011. Then, last night, temperatures plummeted to 15 degrees at Austin Bergstrom International Airport, a record low there for the date.

The cold stretch forced people to improvise when it came to de-icing their cars. We put out a couple calls on social media to find out what people used. Favorite tools included credit cards and spatulas. One respondent used warm water, which, experts say, could damage your windshield.

The question also prompted some nostalgia for CD and cassette tape cases. 

On the weirder side of things, one respondent used plastic soccer cones; another grabbed an old shoe.

I used a kayak paddle, which, in retrospect, was probably overkill.

Mose and his kayak paddle.
Credit Mose Buchele / KUT

Of course, there were those among us who used actual ice scrapers. But really, where’s the fun in that?

To comment on this story or share what you used to remove ice, go to our Facebook page

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick Streets, Road Closures

By Jan 2, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 7 p.m. Patchy drizzle is creating slick spots on roadways. The Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page showed dozens of incidents as of 6 p.m.

Austin Used To Be Cooler, Literally

By Jul 25, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUTX

People love to wax nostalgic about the Austin of decades past. The rents were cheaper, the traffic was lighter, the music was live-r. Some of that talk may be history viewed through rose-colored glasses, but there is at least one metric by which Austin was, literally, cooler: the temperature.

How Austin's Hotter Weather Is Bad For Mental Health

By May 12, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Depending on what thermometer you’re looking at, this year’s average temperature has been between 5 and 7 degrees hotter than usual so far in Austin. That could set 2017 up to be one of Austin’s hottest years ever.  People who research climate change already know a lot about how warmer temperatures disrupt human activity. But hot days may have an impact on our mental health that we’re only just starting to understand.