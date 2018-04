Mark Zuckerberg will continue his apology tour on Capitol Hill this morning.

The Facebook CEO testified before senators in a five-hour session yesterday afternoon, and today he’ll answer House lawmakers’ questions on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, user privacy concerns and social media’s role in Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Watch a livestream of the hearing — scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Central time — below courtesy of PBS Newshour.