WATCH: Zuckerberg Answers To Lawmakers After Facebook's Cambridge Analytica Data Abuse

Senators are expected to grill Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg a week after revelations that the social media giant divulged millions of users’ personal information to political firm Cambridge Analytica, which was contracted by the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

The company admitted last month that it allowed the U.K.-based firm access to user data from 270,000 account-holders. Facebook then revised that number of affected users to as many as 87 million. Zuckerberg called the ordeal “a huge mistake” in a statement last week.

During the Senate committee hearing, lawmakers are also expected to question Facebook’s role in spreading fake news, and its policies for political advertisements on the platform in the wake of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

The hearing is expected to start at 1:15 p.m. CST. Watch a livestream below courtesy of PBS Newshour.