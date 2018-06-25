WATCH: A Side-By-Side Look At The Texas Repubican And Democratic Conventions

Thousands of Texas Republicans gathered in San Antonio on June 15 for their biennial convention. Over three days, delegates and elected officials laid out the party platform and got everyone excited about the midterms. A week later, Texas Democrats did the same at their own convention in Fort Worth.

Immigration, gun control and health care were central issues at both conventions. From floor speeches to vendor booths to fashion choices, attendees followed their party line. While Texas pride was equally strong at each convention, there wasn't much else the parties agreed on.

Here's a look at some of the sights, sounds and voices from each convention.