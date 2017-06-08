WATCH LIVE: Trump's Lawyer Marc Kasowitz Responds to Comey Testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier today. Comey's testimony addressed his firing at the hands of President Trump and shed light on their relationship in his last days as the chief of the FBI.

Comey accused the White House of "lies, plain and simple" and expressed concern about Trump's attempts to sway the FBI's investigations into the administration's potential Russian ties.

Now, Trump's personal attorney is responding to the testimony. Watch a livestream of his comments above.