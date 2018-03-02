WATCH LIVE: 'Tower Girl' Nests Atop The UT Tower

By 1 hour ago
  • University of Texas

You can now watch Austin’s only resident peregrine falcon up close and personal, thanks to a camera aimed at her nest at the top of the UT Tower. 

There’s good reason to keep an eye on the bird – affectionately known as the "Tower Girl" by birders in the community – over the next few months. 

Since she’s alone at the very southern tip of peregrine falcon range, people have wondered for years if she will find a mate. Now, it looks like she may have, and the falcon camera set up by UT's Biodiversity Center is in place just in time to see if any eggs she may lay hatch. If they do, it will expand the known breeding range of peregrine falcons, a species that was once nearly wiped out by pesticides and is still considered endangered in Texas.

Since she’s alone at the very southern tip of peregrine falcon range, people have wondered for years if she'll ever find a mate. Now, it looks like she may have, and the camera is in place just in time to see if any possible eggs hatch. Check out more on the project at the Biodiversity Center's website.

If they do, it will expand the known breeding range of peregrine falcons, a species that was once nearly wiped out by pesticides and is still considered endangered in Texas.

Tags: 
peregrine falcons
UT tower

Related Content

How Do You Remove Falcon Eggs From A Nest On The UT Tower? Very Carefully.

By Apr 19, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The only peregrine falcon that lives year-round in Central Texas makes her home in a wooden box on the UT Tower. More than a month ago, the bird laid a clutch of eggs. But, as the weeks passed, it became unlikely that the eggs would hatch. So, the university agreed to remove the eggs for research. 

A Lonely Falcon Lives On The UT Tower. But Will Her Eggs Hatch?

By Apr 10, 2017
Courtesy of Chris DuCharme

If you walk by the UT Tower and you look up above the belfry, near the very top, you can just make out a small wooden box. In that box lives a lonely bird that might be the only peregrine falcon that’s a permanent resident in the area – but some hope she won’t stay lonely forever. 