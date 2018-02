Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will speak at UT-Austin’s campus this afternoon at a symposium focused on U.S. involvement and engagement in Western affairs at an event hosted by the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the LBJ Presidential Library.

Tillerson’s address will start at 1 p.m. He’s expected to outline the State Department’s policies in the Western Hemisphere, as well as call for more diplomatic attention to upheaval in Venezuela.

Watch a livestream below from UT-Austin.