WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference With Romanian President

President Trump is holding a press conference Friday afternoon with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The remarks will be Trump's first live, on-camera remarks since the damning testimony James Comey gave Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The former FBI director was fired last month, after leading the agency's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between Russian intelligence and Trump associates. On Thursday, Comey accused the president of lying when he said he was fired because the FBI was in disarray and poorly led.

In his opening remarks before the intelligence committee, Comey said Trump had asked him for "loyalty" and said that he hoped Comey could "let go" of the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey also testified he gave copies of memos he wrote about his meetings with Trump to a friend so they could be shared with reporters.

Trump refrained from tweeting during the testimony Thursday, but tweeted this morning: