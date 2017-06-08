WATCH LIVE: James Comey Testifies Before The Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. Comey was fired on May 9, after leading the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between Russian intelligence and associates of President Donald Trump.

What was already a highly anticipated appearance has been punctuated by the committee's decision to release Comey's opening remarks yesterday, in which the former director detailed a handful of encounters with President Trump – including one in which, Comey says, Trump asked him for "loyalty."

You can read an annotation of those remarks from NPR journalists below, and watch a livestream of the proceedings courtesy of PBS Newshour above.

