WATCH LIVE: James Comey Testifies Before The Senate Intelligence Committee

By 21 minutes ago
  • Screenshot via PBS NewsHour

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. Comey was fired on May 9, after leading the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between Russian intelligence and associates of President Donald Trump. 

What was already a highly anticipated appearance has been punctuated by the committee's decision to release Comey's opening remarks yesterday, in which the former director detailed a handful of encounters with President Trump – including one in which, Comey says, Trump asked him for "loyalty."

You can read an annotation of those remarks from NPR journalists below, and watch a livestream of the proceedings courtesy of PBS Newshour above. 

Loading...

Tags: 
James Comey
Russian hacking

Related Content

Comey Opening Statement For Senate Intelligence Hearing, Annotated

By 15 hours ago
Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Before Comey was fired on May 9, he led the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties between Trump associates and Russia. That probe is now led by a special prosecutor.