Watch Live: Gorsuch Testifies In Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

By 1 hour ago
  • Screenshot via PBS NewsHour

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is taking questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee today. If confirmed, the federal appeals court judge would fill a seat left vacant for more than a year, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

Tuesday is Day 2 of the proceedings, which could continue through Thursday. Monday consisted of opening statements — with Republicans praising Gorsuch and Democrats arguing that former President Barack Obama’s nominee, to whom the GOP would not give a hearing in an election year, should have been in the hot seat instead.

Watch a live stream courtesy of PBS Newshour below and follow along with NPR's live coverage. 

