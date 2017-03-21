Watch Live: Gorsuch Testifies In Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is taking questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee today. If confirmed, the federal appeals court judge would fill a seat left vacant for more than a year, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

Tuesday is Day 2 of the proceedings, which could continue through Thursday. Monday consisted of opening statements — with Republicans praising Gorsuch and Democrats arguing that former President Barack Obama’s nominee, to whom the GOP would not give a hearing in an election year, should have been in the hot seat instead.

Watch a live stream courtesy of PBS Newshour below and follow along with NPR's live coverage.