WATCH: A Live Discussion Of The Austin Bombings And Communities Of Color

By 12 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We're hosting a live discussion this morning about the Austin bombings and the response by police, the media and the community during Morning Edition. Panelists include Chas Moore of the Austin Justice Coalition, Emlyn Lee of Brave Communities, Gilbert Rivera of the Rosewood Neighborhood Association, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and UT Austin professor S. Craig Watkins. KUT's Jennifer Stayton will moderate the conversation.

Watch a livestream of the event below, and feel free to ask questions below or tweet @KUT during the broadcast.

After Bombings, Uncomfortable Truths Emerge About Racial Divides In Austin

By 1 hour ago
Gabriel C. Pérez

In the days after the Austin bombings, Jesus Valles couldn’t stop thoughts from buzzing around like bees in his head. He made sense of his feelings the best way he knew how: He sat down at his computer and began to write a public Facebook post about Austin.

“Austin is an exhausting place where racism smiles at you and does yoga and is a kind teacher and is such a good actor and is just trying to help you and just wants to know why you’re so upset,” Valles wrote.