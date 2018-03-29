WATCH: A Live Discussion Of The Austin Bombings And Communities Of Color

We're hosting a live discussion this morning about the Austin bombings and the response by police, the media and the community during Morning Edition. Panelists include Chas Moore of the Austin Justice Coalition, Emlyn Lee of Brave Communities, Gilbert Rivera of the Rosewood Neighborhood Association, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and UT Austin professor S. Craig Watkins. KUT's Jennifer Stayton will moderate the conversation.

Watch a livestream of the event below, and feel free to ask questions below or tweet @KUT during the broadcast.

