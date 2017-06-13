WATCH: Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Last week, FBI Director James Comey testified before the same committee about Russian interference, as well as his dealings with both Sessions and President Donald Trump. Sessions is expected to speak to his pre-election meetings with Russian officials and respond in part to Comey's testimony.



NPR journalists annotated Sessions' opening remarks below.

