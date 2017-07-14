WATCH: Gov. Abbott Announces Bid For Re-Election

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he's running for a second term, four years to the day after he announced his initial run for governor.

“To keep Texas the very best state in the United States, I’m running for re-election as governor of the great state of Texas,” he said in San Antonio, where he kicked off his first run.

“Now believe this or not, there are some lawmakers in Austin who actually want to raise your taxes," he said. "I’m running for governor to make sure that never happens.”

A poll released this week by the Texas Politics Project found Abbott's overall approval rating is 45 percent, with disapproval at 38 percent. Among Republicans, 83 percent of those polled say they approve of the governor's performance. Among Democrats, 70 percent disapprove.

Tariq Thowfeek, a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party, said the party is talking with a number of candidates about running against Abbott.

“Our Democratic nominee will be authentic, dynamic and the kind of person that can get the job done," he said. "The Texas Democratic Party is talking to a number of great leaders and our announcement will come at the appropriate time.”