“Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” coming to Austin May 3

By Erin Geisler 3 hours ago
  • "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Host Peter Sagal (r) and judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.
    "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" Host Peter Sagal (r) and judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Join us for “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!,” NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show, performing live at the Bass Concert Hall on Thursday, May 3. Host Peter Sagal, along with judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, will lead a panel of comedians, humorists and journalists, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comic review of the week’s news live from Austin. Scheduled panelists include: Luke Burbank, Maz Jobrani and Faith Salie.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., March 9. For tickets and more information visit texasperformingarts.org. This event will sell out, so act fast. And if you miss out on this event, or even if you attend, you can hear it at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 5, on KUT 90.5. "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" live in Austin is made possible, in part, by World Interiors, Window World of Austin and Austin Vol-Tech.

Press Release

