Voter Fraud Commission Sought Hispanic Voter Surnames: Shady, Or Just Weird?

By & 1 minute ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard.

On Monday, the Washington Post broke the story of the now-defunct voter fraud commission purchasing Texas voter records. The story began:

“President Donald Trump’s voting commission asked every state and the District of Columbia for detailed voter registration data, but in Texas’ case it took an additional step: It asked to see Texas records that identify all voters with Hispanic surnames, newly released documents show.”

Officials from both the White House and the state of Texas say the data was never delivered, because of a lawsuit brought by Texas voting rights advocates after the request was made.

At issue is whether the Trump administration, as some feared, was trying to establish a pretext for cracking down on voters of certain ethnicities. The vice chairman of the commission, Kansas Secretary of State Kris W. Kobach, said “at no time did the commission request any state to flag surnames by ethnicity or race. It’s a complete surprise to me.”

Jessica Huseman is national politics reporter for ProPublica, the independent non-profit investigative journalism team. She’s also a native Texan. Huseman says Texas has been required by the federal government to keep data about voters with Hispanic surnames since 1983.

“That’s because Texas is required under federal law to send bilingual voting materials out, and so that’s how they identify the people who should get those materials,” Huseman says.

Voter rolls in general, Huseman points out, are public information that anyone can obtain. Personal information, including Social Security number, military status and party affiliation is excluded from the public rolls – but a voter’s name, along with the contents of the Hispanic surname checkbox, are public information. Huseman says the U.S. Census has also maintained Hispanic surname designation information since 1990, so the voter fraud commission could have obtained surname data from that source if it had wished.

Huseman says it’s unclear why the voter fraud commission would want surname data. Commission vice chair Kobach disavowed any intention to collect this data, and couldn’t say why the request had been made.

“I think that the commission has not done itself any favors right now,” Huseman says. “…Since the beginning, this commission has not run like a well-oiled machine.”

She says the commission was also very secretive about its work.

“It’s difficult to believe anything Kris Kobach says about the commission,” she says.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Voter ID
Latino Vote
voter fraud
voter registration

Related Content

Judge Blocks Texas Secretary Of State From Giving Voter Information To Trump Commission

By Oct 4, 2017
Laura Skelding / Texas Tribune

A Texas district judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos from handing voter information to President Donald Trump's voter fraud investigation commission.

What Happened When One Texas County Tried To Build A Cheap, Open-Source Election System

By Oct 31, 2017
stephenvelasco/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Travis County, home to Austin, has been working to build a better voting system – one that satisfies the need to maintain security and accessibility for voters. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, the chief election official, has been a part of developing the system, called STAR Vote, which would have replaced the current Hart InterCivic eSlate system that has been in use since 2001. That system cost roughly $7 million, and has seen several security augmentations over the years.

It's Texas Law To Help High School Students Register To Vote. Why Isn’t It Happening?

By Sep 13, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas hasn’t been enforcing compliance with a 30-year-old law requiring public and private high schools to hand out voter registration applications to eligible students at least twice a school year, civil rights groups say.

Texas Heads Back To Federal Appeals Court In Long-Winding Voter ID Fight

By Dec 5, 2017
Cheryl Gerber for The Texas Tribune

NEW ORLEANS — State officials and the minority rights groups suing Texas over its strict voter identification restrictions are headed back to court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Tuesday over the state's recent revisions to its 2011 voter identification law and whether those changes cure legal issues with the original law. The recent changes — which softened previous voter ID requirements considered among the toughest in the nation — were passed in response to court rulings that the 2011 law discriminated against Hispanic and black voters.