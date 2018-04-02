UT Student On Being An African Immigrant, A Muslim, And A Woman In Texas

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Fatoumata Diallo immigrated to America from the West African country of Guinea at age six. She’s now nineteen and a student at the University of Texas. She sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her mentor, Yasmin Turk, and talked about her experience of being an immigrant living in Texas.

