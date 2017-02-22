U.S. Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Texas Death Row Inmate

  • Duane Buck was convicted of murder and sentenced to death.
    Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate Wednesday morning, agreeing that Duane Buck’s case was prejudiced by an expert trial witness who claimed Buck was more likely to be a future danger because he is black.

Buck was convicted and sentenced to death after gunning down two people, including his ex-girlfriend, more than 20 years ago.

The high court ruled 6-2 to reverse the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision to not hear the case based on legal technicalities and remand the case back to the courts.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, which ruled that Buck had an incompetent trial attorney — because it was the defense that brought forth the psychologist who provided the racially biased testimony.

“When a jury hears expert testimony that expressly makes a defendant’s race directly pertinent on the question of life or death, the impact of that evidence cannot be measured simply by how much air time it received at trial or how many pages it occupies in the record,” Roberts said in the opinion. “Some toxins can be deadly in small doses.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the opinion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

