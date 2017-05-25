Uber And Lyft Say They'll Hit The Road In Austin (Again) On Monday

By 23 minutes ago
  • Lyft and Uber say they will return to Austin on Monday, provided the governor signs House Bill 100 into law.
    Lyft and Uber say they will return to Austin on Monday, provided the governor signs House Bill 100 into law.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have announced they will be returning to Austin on Memorial Day, most likely under a new state law. House Bill 100 preempts local ride-hailing regulations, putting the state in charge of overseeing these companies.

“We're excited to return to Austin on Monday. As we've said for months, we will relaunch in the city as soon as Gov. Abbott signs HB 100 into law,” Lyft spokesperson Chelsea Harrison said.

Uber and Lyft left Austin last May, after voters upheld city regulations mandating fingerprint-based background checks for drivers. Since then, at least seven ride-hailing companies have set up operations in Austin – including homegrown options, such as RideAustin.

HB 100 requires ride-hailing companies to do background checks on drivers, though fingerprinting is no longer mandatory. The state, rather than the city, will also begin to collect fees from the companies. Austin took in nearly $1 million in fees over the past year.

When the bill passed last week, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he hoped Uber and Lyft would "return ready to compete in a way that reflects Austin’s values.”

Tags: 
ride-hailing

Related Content

As Uber And Lyft Race Back To Austin, Riders And Drivers Proceed With Caution

By May 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Aubrey McIntosh sauntered out of an office on East Seventh Street, a new pink moustache in hand.

“I would hate to not be able to drive,” said McIntosh, a retired chemistry professor who had just reactivated his Lyft driver account at the company’s local office.

Texas Lawmakers Pass Statewide Ride-Hailing Regulations

By May 17, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Texas Senators have approved a bill that creates statewide regulations for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft. House Bill 100 would preempt regulations on the so-called transportation network companies in cities like Austin. The Senate passed the bill on a 21-9 vote.

Federal Investigation Into Uber To Include Austin

By May 8, 2017
KUT

U.S. Department of Justice officials talked to city staff last week about including Austin in a criminal investigation of Uber.   