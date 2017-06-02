Trump's Speech On Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal, Annotated

The U.S. will withdraw from the international climate agreement known as the Paris accord, President Trump announced Thursday. He said the U.S. will negotiate either re-entering the agreement or a work on a new deal that would put American workers first.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to "cancel" U.S. participation in the deal. World leaders and business figures had recently urged him to reconsider. Ultimately, the president decided to withdraw.

Journalists across the NPR newsroom fact-checked and added context to his remarks, including his assertions about the economy and energy sector in the United States.

