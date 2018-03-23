Trump Threatens Veto Of Spending Deal Hours Before Government Would Shut Down

President Trump is now threatening a veto of a massive spending bill hours before the government would shut down without the funding.

The massive $1.3 trillion spending bill passed both chambers of Congress after lengthy negotiations between leaders of both parties. The Senate passed it late Thursday, and most lawmakers have left Washington.

Trump tweeted just before 9 a.m. ET that he's "considering a veto" because the bill does not address his immigration priorities:

Even the threat of a veto this late in the game is highly unusual for a president, particularly one whose party controls both chambers of Congress. This is quite literally the opposite of facilitating a functioning government.

What's more, the White House had been looped in throughout spending negotiations, and earlier Friday morning, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had told Fox News the president planned to sign the bill.

Trump has repeatedly rejected bipartisan DACA fixes that would swap a permanent fix for the legal status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals enrollees for money to build a border wall. The White House demanded broader changes to legal immigration that Democrats wouldn't support.

Trump's threat, however, is welcome news to fiscal hawks who had railed on the bill's spending increases in recent days.

For all the angst in Washington that Trump's tweet is causing, it's of course unclear that he will actually follow through.

