Trump To Sign Proclamation Sending National Guard Units To U.S.-Mexico Border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the National Guard will once again be deployed to the country’s southern border in an effort to stop illegal immigration into the country.

The announcement by DHS officials comes after President Donald Trump said this week he was deploying military units to the area because Congress, and especially Democrats, have refused to act on the border security.

In a news release, the DHS said the department will coordinate with governors in an effort “designed to support ongoing efforts to mitigate the crisis on our border. The deployment will support federal law enforcement personnel, including Customs and Border Protection”

“Federal immigration authorities will direct enforcement efforts,” the release adds. “The deployment’s duration will be determined by Congressional efforts to secure our southern border.”

Trump's two predecessors, Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama, both deployed guard troops to the border during their tenures.

In 2014, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry deployed state guard units as well after tens of thousands of migrants from Central America began crossing illegally into Texas, mainly in the Rio Grande Valley. That was followed by Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to keep a deployment on the border.

In tweets earlier this week, Trump said a deployment was necessary until a wall was completed on the southern border.

