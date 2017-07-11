Trump To Nominate Former Comptroller Combs For Interior Department Job

President Donald Trump announced Monday he will nominate former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs to serve in the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Trump is tapping Combs to be an assistant secretary of the Interior for policy, management and budget, according to the White House. The department is responsible for the management of federal land.

Combs, who has also served as agriculture commissioner and a state representative, was once considered a candidate to be Trump's agriculture secretary. She met with his transition team multiple times, but the job ultimately went to former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue.

Combs was not a vocal Trump supporter during the campaign. She supported two of his primary rivals: former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Combs' nomination was applauded by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who said Texans "have long benefited from the leadership and tireless work ethic of Susan Combs."

"Always a fierce advocate for rural Texans, Susan will be a tremendous asset to the Department, and I look forward to supporting her nomination," Cornyn said in a statement.

__________________________________________________

From the Texas Tribune