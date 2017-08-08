Trouble Sleeping? Try Counting Mattress Stores in Austin

Austin has grown through the years – more people, more traffic – and with that growth, have come lots and lots of mattress stores. If you ever make the drive on Anderson Lane in North Austin, you know there is no shortage of places to buy a mattress.

“Why does Burnet Road and Anderson Lane have several mattress shops?" asked Vannezsa Smith, who submitted that very question for our ATXplained series. She wasn't the only one. Austin’s mattress-store proliferation spurred multiple questions from multiple listeners.

There are almost a dozen places to buy a mattress in just a short radius from the coffee shop where we meet Smith on Anderson Lane.

It’s easy for the casual mattress-store-observer to lose track of just how many there are. . And the stores are not just concentrated around Anderson Lane – they’re seemingly everywhere. In fact, there are more than 200 stores where you can buy a mattress around the city. This doesn’t even include online options.

But the biggest one of them all – in terms of numbers – is Mattress Firm. In the Austin metro area, there are 76 Mattress Firm locations.

KUT's Jimmy Maas reports

To put that in perspective, there are 93 Starbucks locations in the same area. There are 94 7-11 stores. Both of those, you might go to a handful of times in a month. Most of Americans will buy a mattress for themselves a handful of times over their lifetime.

So how did they blanket the Austin market? Acquisitions.

Mattress Firm was founded in 1986. It grew from a regional chain in Houston by gobbling up other stores – not just the little guys, they went after the biggest regional chains. By 2016, it had more than 3500 stores from sea to shining sea. Those stores sold three-and-a-half-billion dollars in mattresses, box springs and bed frames. They were then bought by Steinhoff, a South African furniture retailer who took the company private.

But in all of that gobbling, the company does something unconventional - it keeps most of the stores open.

Initially, the company might keep the old store’s name up, so a customer thinks they’re shopping around. But they’re really walking from Mattress Firm to another store owned by Mattress Firm. In the last few years, the company has changed tactics in Texas, giving its stores tiers: Mattress Firm, Mattress Firm Final Markdown and Mattress Firm Clearance.

Mattress Firm’s VP of Communications, Casey Zuber, sent a statement to KUT, saying “We want to be top-of-mind for customers when it’s time to buy a mattress, which comes around every eight years. Our real estate strategy is to have stores in highly-trafficked intersections and shopping centers in our key markets, including Austin, to maintain visibility. This results occasionally in having Mattress Firm locations in close proximity. Our goal is to deliver a superior shopping experience regardless of what store you shop at, so that you can find the perfect mattress that will give you a better night’s sleep.”

Anthony Jasinski owns Mattrezzz Guys on Burnet Road. Mattresses are sort of in his blood.

“Sealy started in Sealy, Texas and moved to Brenham in 1967," said Jasinski. "My dad, godfather and uncle started when the (Brenham) plant opened up. My uncle stayed, became plant manager, put in 46 years with Sealy. That’s kinda where I started from an early age of 16. From there, I moved to Houston, worked for one of the largest out there now, Mattress Firm, which is really where I got my training.”

He says Mattress Firm’s strategy in the market is simple.

“They’ve opened – let’s see here, real quick – one, two, three, four, five, six, about eight stores," said Jasinski. "And I’m talking about a small little radius, a couple of miles, if that. They do that just to squeeze, squeeze, squeeze.”

But he’s not worried about being the little guy in this scenario.

“I mean, what does rent cost for 76 stores?" asked Jasinski. "A lot! Having one store has huge, huge advantages because I don’t have their overhead.”

But the big question is does Mattress Firm’s strategy even work? Back on Anderson Lane… Kate Groetzinger and I are walking from one Mattress Firm to Mattress Firm… looking down the street at another Mattress Firm.

Well, in our small unscientific sample, it did. Kate walked out with a queen size “Mattress Pro”-brand mattress. One down, and thousands more to sell to make rent for all of their 76 stores across Austin.