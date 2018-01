On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Alexander Murray Palmer Haley. Haley’s quest to learn more about his family history resulted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Roots: The Saga of an American Family.

Haley talks about researching the stories he heard from his grandmother, life in the U.S. Coast Guard, writing the autobiography of Malcolm X and the TV mini-series Roots.