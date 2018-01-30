'Treating People Well' Authors On Thinking Twice And Diffusing Incivility

On social media, cable TV – even on your drive to work – it can seem like we’re surrounded more and more by incivility. A new book by a pair of White House social secretaries is all about this idea.

KUT's Jennifer Stayton spoke recently with Lea Berman and Jeremy Bernard about their book Treating People Well: The Extraordinary Power of Civility at Work and in Life. Berman was the social secretary for former President George W. Bush. Bernard was social secretary for former President Barack Obama.

Stayton started by asking them how they define “civility.” Listen to their conversation: