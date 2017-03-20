Travis County Tops ICE List Of Jurisdictions Declining Immigration Detainers

Travis County outpaces other U.S. jurisdictions in the number of declined requests to detain undocumented immigrants booked into local jails, according to the first of what are promised to be weekly reports published by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. President Donald Trump established the publication of weekly lists of jurisdictions declining ICE detainers in an executive order signed earlier this year.

When an undocumented immigrant is booked into jail, the federal immigration agency can issue a request for local law enforcement to detain that person until federal agents can pick them up. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Travis County has declined 142 of 206, or roughly 69%, of these detainer requests between Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2017.

Those numbers should be higher. According to numbers from the Sheriff's Office, Hernandez had declined 196 ICE detainers by Feb. 2, with the majority of these applied retroactively.

County officials say a shift in policy explains why Travis County, as opposed to cities with more liberal policies, tops this list. On Feb. 1, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s new ICE policy went into effect: she would only honor federal immigration detainers in cases where someone has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling. All of the detainers declined by Travis County on the federal list are dated Feb. 1.

For example, ICE asked Travis County to detain someone charged with drug possession on Oct. 16, 2010. Yet, according to the ICE list, the detainer was not declined until Feb. 1, 2017. According to an ICE official, that is the date they were made aware that the 2010 detainer had not been honored. Roughly 73 percent of detainers declined by Travis County were issued before 2017.

After nearly declining an ICE detainer issued for a man accused of molesting a child, Hernandez said she would consider expanding her policy to include crimes committed against children and elderly.

The Sheriff’s new policy has caused the county to lose grant money from the state. The same day the policy went into effect, Texas Governor Greg Abbott cancelled nearly $1.5 million in grant money, calling Hernandez’s policy “a dangerous game of political Russian roulette.” A bill that would ban so-called “sanctuary cities” is making its way through the state legislature.

“The Travis County Sheriff’s decision to deny ICE detainer requests and release back into our communities criminals charged with heinous crimes – including sexual offenses against children, domestic violence and kidnapping – is dangerous and should be criminal in itself," wrote Abbott in a statement. "Texas will act to put an end to sanctuary policies that put the lives of our citizens at risk.”

Williamson and Bastrop Counties are the only other Texas jurisdictions on the federal agency's list, with Williamson denying four detainer requests and Bastop declining three.

In November, voters elected Hernandez, who campaigned on a promise to reverse the practice the previous sheriff had of honoring all ICE detainer requests.