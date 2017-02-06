Travis County Explores Ways to Overcome Funding Cuts

By 1 minute ago
  • Opponents of Senate Bill 4, which would penalize so-called "sanctuary cities," disrupt the bill's first public hearing on Thursday.
    Opponents of Senate Bill 4, which would penalize so-called "sanctuary cities," disrupt the bill's first public hearing on Thursday.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Since Travis County lost $1.5 million in grant funding over its new sheriff’s policy limiting local cooperation with the federal immigration agency, the public has answered. As of Monday afternoon, nearly $90,000 had been crowdsourced online by Austin Community Foundation through Texas House Representative Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin).

“It was really quite spontaneous and much appreciated by me and I know all the other public servants at the county who are concerned about these programs,” says Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

And while the effort has raised $90,000 in less than a week, it’s a fraction of the money needed to fund the affected programs through August 31, 2017 – when most of these grant periods were set to end. And as for the long-term future of these grants, that’s even murkier.

A recent change to the application requires any jurisdiction that detains people after a criminal arrest have the local sheriff certify that he/she honors all ICE detainment requests. Barring a change in the sheriff’s policy, the county would have to leave alone this portion of the grant application.

Eckhardt says one possibility for alternate funding is to seek foundation money. Another could be raising taxes.

“That is always a possibility,” says Eckhardt. Travis County Commissioners will begin discussing long-term funding options at their meeting Tuesday. “I want to be very mindful about a tax increase to cover the shortfall but that may be what we will have to look to.”

Regardless of the recent eligibility change, Travis County Budget Director Travis Gatlin says the county will likely still reapply for the grants.

“The plan for now is that we would submit applications,” he says. Travis County Commissioners would have to approve this. Eckhardt says she’s on board.

“My current thinking is that there is great utility in going ahead and continuing to apply,” says Eckhardt. “It is certainly at the Governor’s discretion whether or not he wants to continue to cut Travis County out of funding for these types of innovations.”

Tags: 
immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
sanctuary cities
Sally Hernandez
law enforcement

Related Content

'Sanctuary City' Bill Clears Senate Committee After 16 Hours of Public Testimony

By & Feb 2, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas lawmakers heard hours of public testimony Thursday and into early Friday morning over a bill banning so-called “sanctuary cities” in Texas, ultimately voting early this morning 7-2 along party lines to send the bill to the full Senate.

Gov. Abbott Cuts Off Grants to Travis County Over 'Sanctuary City' Policy

By & Feb 1, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The Travis County sheriff’s new immigration policy goes into effect today. The policy limits what information local law enforcement share with the federal immigration agency, and it's already stirred up a lot of controversy.

This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott came through on a pledge to cancel $1.5 million in criminal justice grants from his office to Travis County over the policy.

Immigration Activists, Lawyers Brace for Potential Deportation Raids

By Feb 2, 2017

Immigration activists and attorneys in Travis County are bracing for the possibility of deportation raids by federal officials in the coming days. 

Is Austin a Sanctuary City? Good Question.

By Nov 16, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Attempts to eliminate so-called sanctuary cities has begun anew with another Texas legislative session and new national leadership that has singled out these municipalities. And while Austin is often labeled a sanctuary city, it’s not clear that the city indeed is one.