Travis County Explores Ways to Overcome Funding Cuts

Since Travis County lost $1.5 million in grant funding over its new sheriff’s policy limiting local cooperation with the federal immigration agency, the public has answered. As of Monday afternoon, nearly $90,000 had been crowdsourced online by Austin Community Foundation through Texas House Representative Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin).

“It was really quite spontaneous and much appreciated by me and I know all the other public servants at the county who are concerned about these programs,” says Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

And while the effort has raised $90,000 in less than a week, it’s a fraction of the money needed to fund the affected programs through August 31, 2017 – when most of these grant periods were set to end. And as for the long-term future of these grants, that’s even murkier.

A recent change to the application requires any jurisdiction that detains people after a criminal arrest have the local sheriff certify that he/she honors all ICE detainment requests. Barring a change in the sheriff’s policy, the county would have to leave alone this portion of the grant application.

Eckhardt says one possibility for alternate funding is to seek foundation money. Another could be raising taxes.

“That is always a possibility,” says Eckhardt. Travis County Commissioners will begin discussing long-term funding options at their meeting Tuesday. “I want to be very mindful about a tax increase to cover the shortfall but that may be what we will have to look to.”

Regardless of the recent eligibility change, Travis County Budget Director Travis Gatlin says the county will likely still reapply for the grants.

“The plan for now is that we would submit applications,” he says. Travis County Commissioners would have to approve this. Eckhardt says she’s on board.

“My current thinking is that there is great utility in going ahead and continuing to apply,” says Eckhardt. “It is certainly at the Governor’s discretion whether or not he wants to continue to cut Travis County out of funding for these types of innovations.”