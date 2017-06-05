Three Questions with Nathan Bernier

Reporter Nathan Bernier is the local host during “All Things Considered” and “Marketplace.”

Since joining KUT he has earned numerous journalism awards, including a National Edward R. Murrow Award, Texas Associated Press Awards, Lonestar Awards from the Houston Press Club, and various other awards and recognition.

He grew up in the small mountain town of Nelson, BC, Canada, and worked at commercial news radio stations in Ottawa, Montreal and Boston before starting at KUT in 2008.

When he’s not hosting in-studio interviews and live reports from KUT reporters during breaking news events, Nathan spends time producing and listening to music, and enjoying Austin’s many food and drink establishments.

Connect with Nathan on Twitter @KUTNathan

What are you listening to these days?

I listen to a lot of music, mostly trap, R&B, electronic music and pop. Spotify says my most recently played artists were Young Thug, Jodeci, Travis Scott and Cashmere Cat. But I love so many genres of music. There’s not enough time to listen to it all!

I also listen to a lot of interviews with musical artists and producers on YouTube. Nardwuar, DJ Vlad, Hot 97, etc. I listen on my phone and YouTube is constantly learning my tastes and recommending great stuff. I listen to Needle Drop’s music reviews on YouTube, although I often disagree with him.

My podcast subscription list is long and the topics range from politics to music production. A UK-based podcast about synthesizers and music technology called Sonic Talk is a weekly must-listen for me. I also enjoy the New York Times’ and WNYC’s Popcast, the New Yorker’s Politics and More podcast and the Lawfare Podcast. Too many to list.

Read anything interesting lately?

I read lots of news, of course, but when it comes to books, I mostly listen to audio books. I’m working my way now through “Shattered,” the book dissecting Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Other titles I’ve recently finished include: Timbaland’s memoir, “The Emperor of Sound,” “Dear Leader,” about a poet/spy who escaped North Korea, “The Firm” and “The Partner,” by John Grisham; and Mindy Kaling’s “Why Not Me.” She’s the best.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

I love the growing number of food and drink options outside the downtown area, seeing live music and hitting up our local BYOB bingo hall. I’m very much a homebody, though. I’m addicted to watching The Office over and over again. I like to make music on my computer and make food in a slow cooker. I spend most of my free time hanging out with my cool wife and our two dogs and two cats.